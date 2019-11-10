Judge includes law student's toddler during sweet swearing-in ceremony

A sweet courtroom video is going viral on Twitter.

The thirty-second clip shows Judge Richard H. Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals bouncing a 1-year-old on his hip as he swore the toddler's mom, Juliana Lamar, in as an attorney.

Lamar told TODAY that she had interned with Dinkins during her first year of law school, and he had served as her mentor during her second year.

Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019

"This year, I asked if he would swear me in," she said. "(At the swearing-in) he grabbed him without me even asking. He wanted him to be a part of it."

The video was shared by Lamar's friend and former classmate Sarah Martin, who wrote that she'd "never loved (Judge Dinkins) more."

In just a few hours, the tweet has garnered over 60,000 views and plenty of positive comments. Many praised Lamar's achievements, and some pointed out that the baby may have a legal career of his own soon.

So impressive and so glad to see this! — Elizabeth Geary Hill (@ElizabethGHill) November 9, 2019

Her baby’s right hand is raised throughout the oath too. 😊 — Ziad Fazel (@ZiadFazel) November 9, 2019

Lamar told TODAY that it was mostly due to the support of her husband, mother and son that she was able to complete the program.

Other users complimented the judge and his "instinctive" baby bounce.

The best part is his instinctive bouncing of the baby. Once a dad, always a dad! — Atty Tom Dickinson (@AttyTMD) November 9, 2019

And he knows just what to do with that baby! ❤️ — Kristine Rudolph (@kristinerudolph) November 9, 2019

Got the bounce and everything. That's expert level grandpa right there. — SamPiper (@SamPiper74) November 9, 2019

Some commentators brought up their own experiences with classmates having children during law school.

One of my law school colleagues was like 9 months pregnant during our last year’s final exams. She’s a judge now 👩🏽‍⚖️ — Heraty Law (@heratylaw) November 9, 2019

One of my classmates had a baby in the middle of the semester and still made Dean’s List. 😳 — Corporate Sellout 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@defenserests15) November 9, 2019

In a later comment, Martin clarified that Lamar was one of four women in their class who became pregnant during law school, and added that Lamar had given birth during their third year of school.

"She was back at school within a week of an emergency C-section before she was even allowed to drive or climb stairs," she wrote, adding in a subsequent tweet, "Women are amazing."