Judge includes law student's toddler during sweet swearing-in ceremony

A sweet courtroom video is going viral on Twitter.
The thirty-second clip shows Judge Richard H. Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals bouncing a 1-year-old on his hip as he swore the toddler's mom, Juliana Lamar, in as an attorney.
Lamar told TODAY that she had interned with Dinkins during her first year of law school, and he had served as her mentor during her second year.
"This year, I asked if he would swear me in," she said. "(At the swearing-in) he grabbed him without me even asking. He wanted him to be a part of it."
The video was shared by Lamar's friend and former classmate Sarah Martin, who wrote that she'd "never loved (Judge Dinkins) more."
In just a few hours, the tweet has garnered over 60,000 views and plenty of positive comments. Many praised Lamar's achievements, and some pointed out that the baby may have a legal career of his own soon.
Lamar told TODAY that it was mostly due to the support of her husband, mother and son that she was able to complete the program.
Other users complimented the judge and his "instinctive" baby bounce.
Some commentators brought up their own experiences with classmates having children during law school.
In a later comment, Martin clarified that Lamar was one of four women in their class who became pregnant during law school, and added that Lamar had given birth during their third year of school.
"She was back at school within a week of an emergency C-section before she was even allowed to drive or climb stairs," she wrote, adding in a subsequent tweet, "Women are amazing."