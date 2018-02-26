share tweet pin email

The Duggar family continues to grow!

Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, People magazine reports.

A rep for the couple confirmed the news to TODAY.

TLC Newlyweds Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth pose with their first child, a son named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, born on Feb. 23.

Little Gideon arrived Feb. 23.

"We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth," the couple told the magazine. "Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful."

Joy-Anna, 20, and Austin, 24, met more than 15 years ago when Austin's family moved to Arkansas and began attending the Duggars' church. The pair tied the knot in May at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas, in a ceremony that fans later saw for themselves during a special two-hour episode of their TLC reality show, "Counting On."

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in August.

"Every child is such a precious gift from God," Joy-Anna told People at the time. "I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new baby boy!