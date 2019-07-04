Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have announced that Joy-Anna has suffered a miscarriage.

The "Counting On" stars, who had announced in May they were expecting and who are parents to son Gideon, 1, revealed the news Wednesday in an Instagram post.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words... ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,’” they began.

“We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” they continued. “Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, 'I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me' (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

The couple also revealed they had named the baby, and explained why they chose the name they did.

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus,” they wrote. “Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well.”

They ended the post with a quote from missionary worker Fanny Crosby. “All the way my Savior leads me; What have I to ask beside?” it began. “Can I doubt His tender mercy, Who through life has been my Guide? Heav’nly peace, divinest comfort, Here by faith in Him to dwell! For I know, whate’er befall me, Jesus doeth all things well, For I know, whate’er befall me, Jesus doeth all things well.”

Several members of the Duggar family commented on the post.

"We love y’all so much and we grieve with you over this loss. I love the name you chose and the meaning behind it. Annabell Elise will forever be in our hearts," wrote Joy-Anna's sister Jessa Seewald, who gave birth to a girl in May.

Joy-Anna is the ninth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children. She and Austin married in May 2017.