Joy-Anna Duggar, husband Austin welcome 2nd child — see the pics

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have welcomed their second child — a baby girl!

"To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12 p.m. weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19 & 1/2" long!" Joy-Anna Forsyth confirmed in a statement to TODAY.

"She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up, but honestly, I love it!" she continued. "Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special! We are grateful for all the love and prayers that have come our way during this pregnancy."

The "Counting On" stars also shared that their daughter was born without complications and she and her mom are "doing great."

The couple, who've yet to reveal their little girl's name, shared photos from her joyous arrival on their Instagram pages. In one pic, proud dad Austin Forsyth smiles as he poses next to his wife and daughter in their hospital bed. In another, the pair sit side by side with their newborn nestled in her mother's arms.

The TLC stars tied the knot in May 2017 and are already parents to a 2-year-old son named Gideon. They announced they were expecting again in March. "Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!" Joy-Anna Forsyth wrote in caption of a family photo that showed off her baby bump.

"Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" added the reality TV star, who suffered a miscarriage in June 2019.

Around the same time, the pair revealed in a YouTube video that their rainbow baby would be a girl. In one sweet scene from the video, Joy-Anna Forsyth is seen driving to a gender reveal party with her husband and son. Her eyes begin to tear up as she expresses her joy about becoming pregnant again.

"We're having a girl," she gushes. "I'm super excited, nervous and thankful, all at the same time," she gushes.

Congratulations, Joy-Anna and Austin!