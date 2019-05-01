Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 1, 2019, 8:08 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Another Duggar is on the way!

Joy-Anna Forsyth (formerly Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their second child. The "Counting On" stars announced their happy news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Joy-Anna Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their second child. Instagram

The couple shared a gallery of photos, several featuring them holding a sonogram of the baby they can't wait to welcome. A final pic shows their grinning 14-month-old son, Gideon.

"Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue ... November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!!" they wrote in their caption. "Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!!"

Joy-Anna, 21, and Austin, 25, are excited to expand their family.

"Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!" they gushed in a statement posted to the Duggar family website.

Joy-Anna's just the latest "19 Kids and Counting" alum to share exciting baby news.

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, are expecting their sixth child. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, are expecting their second. And Jessa Seewald and her hubby, Ben Seewald, have a third child on the way.

Meanwhile, their cousin Amy King and her husband, Dillon King, revealed last month they were preparing to welcome their first child.

Congratulations to Joy-Anna and Austin!