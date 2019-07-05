After revealing yesterday that she had suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, shared heartbreaking photos on Instagram that showed the couple and their daughter, who they named Annabell Elise.

"We only had her for 20 weeks," wrote the couple on their shared Instagram account. "Life is fragile and precious. So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever!"

The photos show the Forsyths holding their daughter, wrapped in a small pink blanket and wearing a lace cap. Another image shows Joy-Anna's sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and mother Michelle Duggar gathered around the Forsyths and Annabell.

Several other Duggar siblings shared their own messages of support for the couple on their own Instagram accounts, using the photo that the Forsyths shared when initially announcing the miscarriage.

"Joy Joy & Austin, our hearts break for y’all with the loss of your precious Annabell Elise," wrote Jill. "May God continue to give y’all peace and comfort in the days ahead. We love y’all dearly."

"Our hearts are breaking over your loss," wrote Jessa Sewald (née Duggar). "Such beautiful words you've written in your post. Annabell will forever be in our hearts. We love you all and are praying for God's peace and comfort during this time."

"My heart aches for you, Joy and Austin!" wrote Jana Duggar. "I know this has been a very difficult time for you. Watching you both walk through this deep sorrow and loss with hearts that continue to trust Jesus — in all things — has really touched me. Love you both dearly and praying for you!"

"Austin and Joy we love you both so much and my heart aches for your loss," wrote sister-in-law Anna, who is married to Josh Duggar. "We look forward to meeting Annabell Elise one day in heaven!"

The Duggar parents also shared the photo on their own account.

"We were so sad to hear that Joy and Austin’s baby girl passed away mid-way through their pregnancy," shared Michelle and Jim Bob. "The pain of losing a child is unimaginable. Yet, for the one whose hope is in God, there is a peace that surpasses our finite understanding. We pray that God will comfort Joy and Austin and carry them through this difficult time."

Joy-Anna grew up as one of 19 children of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, an upbringing chronicled on the popular TLC series, "19 Kids and Counting." The series was cancelled in 2015 after sexual abuse allegations against oldest son Josh Duggar came to light.

Another image in Joy Anna's post shows Joy-Anna and her close friend, Carlin Bates, a makeup artist who had been present for the birth of the baby and had done Joy Anna's hair and makeup for the photos.

Bates shared her own Instagram post, showing a different photo of the couple and offering words of support.

"I wish there were words to express how broken hearted I am for my best friend," Bates wrote. "Seeing her give birth to her little girl, Annabell Elise, and knowing that she would never be able to hold her again while on earth just brings tears to my eyes. Yet, through it all, she has been so strong and held on to Jesus, knowing that we will see her little baby in heaven one day.. I’m so grateful to have a friend as precious as Joy, and I know that she would covet prayers at this hard time."

The Forsyths announced the miscarriage on July 4, and said that they found out about it a week ago. The heartfelt post showed the couple, and shared the baby's name and the reason behind it.

"What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus," wrote the couple. "Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well."

Related video: