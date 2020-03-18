Joy-Anna Duggar expecting 2nd child following miscarriage — see her announcement

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their second child — a little girl!

The "Counting On" stars announced their happy news Wednesday on Instagram by sharing a family photo that shows off Forsyth's baby bump.

"Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!" Forsyth wrote in the photo caption. "Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

The couple, who suffered a miscarriage last summer, are seen smiling in the pic with their 2-year-old son, Gideon.

The pair revealed in a new YouTube video that their rainbow baby is a little girl who's due to arrive in August.

The reality TV stars tied the knot in May 2017, and welcomed their first child via emergency C-section the following February. The couple announced they were expecting again in May 2019. But two months later, they followed up with the devastating news that Forsyth learned at a 20-week ultrasound that she'd lost her baby, a daughter they named Annabell Elise.

The couple's new video includes footage from a recent gender reveal party with Duggar family members. In one sweet scene, Forsyth drives to the party with her husband and son and her eyes tear up as she expresses her joy about becoming pregnant again.

"We're having a girl ... I'm super excited, nervous and thankful, all at the same time," she gushed.

Congratulations, Joy-Anna and Austin!