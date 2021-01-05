For Josie Bates, 2021 is already bringing brighter days ... and rainbow babies!

The 21-year-old star of "Bringing Up Bates" posted on her Instagram account Tuesday morning that she and her husband Kelton Balka, 25, are expecting a baby in June. The couple are also parents to daughter Willow, 17 months.

"We are SOO excited to become a family of four June 2021!!!" Bates wrote. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!"

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

Bates alluded to the loss her family suffered this past summer in her announcement.

"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August," she wrote.

"It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn’t be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June!"

Though they are still taking extra precautions and "praying diligently," Bates said so far, all is well. "We are all healthy, and Baby is developing perfectly. We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four early summer!"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: