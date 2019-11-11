Josiah and Lauren Duggar welcome rainbow baby after miscarriage

The Duggar family continues to grow!

Josiah and Lauren Duggar welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Bella Milagro, on Friday, Us Weekly reports.

“After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the couple told the magazine. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

The "Counting On" stars announced they were expecting in May in a series of Instagram pics. In the sweet slideshow, the pair posed together as they showed off Lauren's baby bump along with an ultrasound of their bundle of joy.

In one photo, the newlyweds, who suffered a miscarriage in October 2018 just four months after their wedding, held up a sign reading "Rainbow after the storm — Baby #2."

"It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!" they wrote in their caption. "So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

They added several hashtags including #MiraclesDoHappen, #rainbowbaby and #DaddyandMamaof2blessings.

Congratulations to Josiah and Lauren on their baby girl!