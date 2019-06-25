It's a girl!

The sex of the newest member of the Duggar family was announced at a sweet gender reveal ceremony this week. Parents-to-be Josiah and Lauren Duggar shared the video on the family's website.

To make sure the reveal was a surprise to both parents, Lauren had bloodwork done to determine the baby's sex, and the results were passed along to her sister, Lily.

At a small party, each family member was given a balloon filled with confetti, and the final balloon revealed the exciting news.

"We are so grateful that God has blessed us with a sweet baby girl!" the couple told Us Weekly. "If only she know how loved she is already, and how many people are already praying for her! She truly is a gift ... a miracle from God."

This is the third in a string of baby girls for the Duggar family — sister Jessa Seewald gave birth to a baby girl in May, and Lauren's sister-in-law Kendra just celebrated her own gender reveal, announcing her own baby girl.

"The color pink keeps on revealing itself around here, and we couldn't be more thrilled!" said the family's site.

Lauren's pregnancy comes after the couple suffered a miscarriage in October. The birth announcement for the current pregnancy, posted on Instagram in May, acknowledged the loss alongside their excitement for the new addition.

"It's hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift," wrote the couple, who share a joint Instagram account. "So as we rejoice the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven."