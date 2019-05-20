Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 7:51 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are expecting!

The "Counting On" stars announced the happy news Monday in a series of Instagram pics. In the sweet slideshow, the pair pose together as they show off Lauren's baby bump along with an ultrasound of their bundle of joy.

Josiah Duggar, 22, right, and his wife, Lauren Duggar, 20, are expecting a baby in the fall. TLC

In a third photo, the newlyweds, who suffered a miscarriage last October just four months after their wedding, hold up a sign reading "Rainbow after the storm — Baby #2."

"We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" the couplewrote in their caption.

"It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift!" they continued. "So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

They added the hashtags #MiraclesDoHappen #babynumber2 #rainbowbaby and #DaddyandMamaof2blessings.

The couple told People on Monday they expected their little one to arrive this fall.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” they gushed in a statement to the magazine.

Congrats to Josiah and Lauren on their happy news!