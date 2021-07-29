Joshua Jackson’s decision to buy his childhood home in Topanga, California, was a complicated one.

“My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house… was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing for me to do,” Jackson, 43, told the online magazine of Mr. Porter, a men's style brand.

Jackson, who purchased the property in 2002, now lives there with his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and their 15-month-old daughter, Janie.

Janie sleeps in Jackson’s old bedroom.

“There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn’t believe it was still there, years later,” Jackson, 43, revealed, noting that the previous owner told him, “I knew it meant a lot to somebody and they were going to come back for it some day.”

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum, now starring in the Peacock drama "Dr. Death," was raised by his casting director mom, Fiona Jackson, after his dad, John Carter left. (Disclosure: Peacock and TODAY share the same parent company, NBC Universal.)

During an appearance on Canadian talk show “George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight,” Jackson recalled how Carter appeared in his dressing room in 2005. At the time, Jackson was doing a play in London.

“And so there he was after 20 years. Just came to, I don’t know actually what it was about, other than just to say, ‘I’m here,’” Jackson revealed. “It was a very odd experience.”

While speaking to OK! Magazine last year, Jackson said he will “never get over” Carter disappearing from his life when he was a boy.

“You never really get over it,” he shared. “I don’t think you can. You just metabolize it. It just becomes a part of your life.”

Jackson is determined to be the best dad he can possibly be to Janie and is grateful for extra family time during the pandemic.

“It’s 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life,” he told Mr. Porter. “That has been made so clear to me in this past year. For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.”

“I now recognise how perverse the way that we have set up our society is,” Jackson said. “There is not a father I know who works a regular job who didn’t go back to the office a week later. It’s robbing that man of the opportunity to bond with his child and spend time with his partner.”