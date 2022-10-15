It’s a boy! Josh Peck welcomes 2nd child and reveals his name

Josh Peck’s family has grown!

Peck and his wife, Paige O'Brien Peck, announced on Instagram on that they had welcomed their second child on Friday, Oct. 14. The couple also have a 3-year-old son, Max Milo Peck.

The "How I Met Your Father" star shared a sweet photo of Max sitting on the bed looking off into the distance while his baby brother laid on a pillow behind him. In the caption, the actor shared his newborn’s full name, writing simply “Shai Miller Peck.”

O’Brien Peck celebrated their son's birth with additional photos on Instagram.

In the first frame of a multi-photo carousel, she posted a black and white image of Max leaning down to kiss his little brother on the forehead, while the second pic showed the brother-duo both laying down in bed. In the last photo, she shared a picture of Shai laying down with his eyes closed and a pacifier in his mouth.

“Shai 💙,” O’Brien Peck captioned the photos.

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2017, received plenty of love and congratulatory notes in the comment sections of their posts from friends and fans.

John Stamos, who starred in the sitcom “Grandfathered” alongside Peck, commented on the post, “PERFECTION!”

“A wise man named Josh told me the only bad part about being a parent is there are no bad parts!” actor Bryan Greenberg wrote.

“Full House” star Dave Coulier’s wife, Melissa Coulier, shared a sweet comment as well, writing, “The sweetest!! Can not wait to meet him and snuggle both Max and Shai!”

In June 2022, O’Brien Peck shared that she was expecting the couple’s second child in an Instagram post. While on vacation in Puglia, Italy, the cinematographer posted a photo posing to the side while holding her hands under her baby bump.

Peck stopped by TODAY in August 2022 and discussed the anticipation of expecting another child. When Craig Melvin told Peck he had heard the actor was more nervous for his second child than his first, Peck joked, “Have you been talking to my shrink?”

The actor explained his reasoning, later adding, “Inevitably, I think it’s just because your time becomes so limited when you have one and then all of a sudden you throw another one in the mix and you think like, ‘How will I sort of navigate this?’”

