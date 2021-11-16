Josh Duggar, wife Anna announce birth of 7th baby ahead of child sex abuse trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have welcomed their seventh child.

Anna, 33, took to Instagram Tuesday to announce the news, just two weeks before the start of Josh's child sex abuse trial on Nov. 30.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" Anna captioned a photo of the sleeping infant wearing a miniature flower crown and light green outfit. The mom of seven shared on her Instagram stories that baby Madyson was born Oct. 23, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

The couple are also parents to Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 1.

This is the first time Anna has posted to social media since her pregnancy announcement in April.

One week after that announcement, Josh, 33, was charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse material.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Arkansas stated that Duggar "allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material." The release said that "Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019."

During his detention hearing on May 5, Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner, who is assigned to federal child exploitation cases, described three password-protected electronic devices that were found on property owned by Duggar and obtained during a search warrant in May 2019.

Faulkner, who has worked more than 1,000 child exploitation cases in the last 11 years, testified that materials found on a computer belonging to Josh Duggar included files that were the “top five worst I’ve ever had to examine” and included child sex abuse images and videos of minors as young as 18 months.

Other files obtained from Duggar’s devices included images and videos of prepubescent females ages 7 to 9, Faulkner said during the hearing.

At the hearing, Duggar pleaded not guilty, and was released from jail under the supervision of third party custodians and conditions set forth by the court, which included banning Duggar's use of electronic devices and requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Josh is the oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who rose to fame on the TLC hit series "19 Kids & Counting," which chronicled their large family's life. The show was was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Josh said in a May 2015 statement.

Later that same year, Duggar apologized for pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, Anna, after it was uncovered he had an account with Ashley Madison, which facilitates extramarital affairs.

In the wake of Josh's most recent charges, TLC canceled the spinoff show "Counting On," which featured the older Duggar siblings' lives.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network said in a statement to TODAY Parents. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

