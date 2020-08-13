Joseph Gordon-Levitt can't stop smiling as he talks becoming a dad in rare interview

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has had a busy on-screen career ever since he was 7 years old, but for the past few years, he’s been focused more on a new off-screen role — as a father to two young children.

The actor, who’s back in business with his soon-to-be released film “Project Power,” doesn't often speak about his sons, but on Wednesday night, he opened up to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" about just how grateful he’s been to have extra time with them.

"I felt lucky I got to take some time off,” the 39-year-old said. “I have two boys, and it's the best. It's the best!”

Gordon-Levitt couldn’t contain his joy about the topic, prompting his host to say, “Look at that smile!” But the happiness came as no surprise to Fallon, who noted, “I always saw you being a dad.”

The "500 Days of Summer" star smiled even wider and replied, "Thanks, man! That's one of the sweetest things you could say about a person.”

Gordon-Levitt and his wife, Tasha McCauley, welcomed their first son in 2015 and their second in 2017, but beyond those details, the couple hasn't revealed much about their little ones.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife, Tasha McCauley. Getty Images

When it comes to discussing being a dad, however, Gordon-Levitt now has plenty to say.

“I saw you in that documentary about dads — that Bryce Dallas Howard made about dads,” he told Fallon, also a father of two. “I've been wanting to tell you this ever since I saw it. I saw it a few weeks ago ... and the question was, 'What is a dad?' And you were like, 'A dad is...' and you were looking for the right word, and you were like, 'a hero.' I just about started crying when you said that, man.”

The line really resonated with the actor.

“Thinking about it ... I'm someone's dad now, 'cause I remember looking up to my dad in that exact same way,” Gordon-Levitt explained. “There's not really a lot of other people that you can grab them and (just hug them), you know what I mean?"

Fallon, who’s dad to two girls, knew exactly what he meant. But he also warned his guest that the day may come when his kids aren’t as eager for hugs. So it’s best to appreciate every one of those cuddles now.