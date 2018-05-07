share tweet pin email

OK, she's not the Duchess of Cambridge busting out of the hospital hours after giving birth — but seeing Jordin Sparks walk the red carpet Saturday, just three days after giving birth to her first child, was pretty incredible nonetheless.

The "American Idol" winner welcomed Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. on May 2. On May 5, she attended the premiere of her upcoming movie "Show Dogs" in Hollywood.

Getty Images Jordin Sparks at the premiere of "Show Dogs."

Sparks, 28, wore a floral Saloni dress, Schutz shoes and Melinda Maria jewelry, according to E! News.

She has been married to Dana Jr.'s father, Dana Isaiah, 25, since July 2017. Only weeks later, they learned they were becoming parents.

"It was miraculously beautiful," Sparks told People of the birth. "Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined."

