Parents

Jordin Sparks explains why she chose 'all-natural' delivery for son DJ

TODAY

Jordin Sparks became a mom for the first time nearly two months ago when she gave birth to her baby boy. But as she admits, it hasn't all sunk in yet.

John Lamparski / WireImage
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah welcomed their baby boy in a birthing center as opposed to a hospital.

"I'm a mom. That's so nuts," she told People magazine in its new issue. "I have moments where it just hits me."

The 28-year-old "American Idol" winner and husband Dana Isaiah welcomed Dana Isaiah Jr. or "DJ" on May 2 in what she tells People was an "all-natural" delivery at a birthing center.

"Hospitals just felt a little weird and strange (to me)," she said. "I had a feeling I wasn't going to be comfortable on my back and I didn't want to have to give birth that way."

Fortunately, she had husband Dana Isaiah, 26, on hand to catch the newcomer.

Love yours. 🖤

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

"He was right by me the whole time," Sparks told the magazine. "When I was going to different places and different universes with the contractions, he was right there in my ear or rubbing my back."

I got you no matter what. 👶🏽👑🖤

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

Isaiah, who wed Sparks in July 2017, said, "I was so excited about (DJ) actually coming that I was just like, 'All right, come on! Come on!'"

Serenity. 👸🏽👶🏽🖤

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

And now that he's here, both are getting used to dealing with this whole new aspect to their lives, even as they step back into the limelight.

"He's starting to develop his own personality and holding his head up already," said Isaiah.

💙😭💙😭💙

A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks) on

"He's just the sweetest little thing," added Sparks.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Jenna Bush Hager and Jordin Sparks reveal their favorite things

Play Video - 1:08

Jenna Bush Hager and Jordin Sparks reveal their favorite things

Play Video - 1:08

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Parents Babies Trending

TOP