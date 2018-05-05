It's a boy! Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah welcome first child — see the pic!

share tweet pin email

Jordin Sparks has a new bundle of joy!

The 28-year-old “American Idol” alum’s rep confirmed to TODAY that she and her husband, Dana Isaiah, 25, welcomed their first baby, a son, on May 2.

In an exclusive reveal with People magazine, Sparks shared the first picture of Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., who will go by DJ. She also posted the sweet photo on her Instagram.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” Sparks told People of the birth. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

Sparks and Isaiah secretly tied the knot last July, and learned a few weeks later that a baby was on the way. The singer has been sharing sweet pictures and videos on social media of special moments throughout her pregnancy, including an ultrasound appointment and the gender reveal.

Her baby shower was a low-key affair with friends and family in Arizona in February. “I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now,” she wrote on Instagram.

And of course Sparks gave her husband a shoutout for his support especially. “God has blessed me beyond anything I could've ever imagined for myself,” she wrote about Isaiah in an Instagram post before DJ was born.

“Not everything is a cake walk in marriage but with this amazing human by my side, I know we can weather anything. I'm so happy Lil Man has you to look to. You're going to be the best Daddy!”

Sparks told People that she’s always loved kids and already loves being a mom. “The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises … I can’t wait for it all!” she said.

We’re sure there will be plenty of smiles to go around!