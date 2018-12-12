Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star Jon Gosselin opened up to reporters this week, revealing that many of his children no longer speak to him.

Earlier this month, the former reality star was awarded temporary sole physical and legal custody of his 14-year-old son, Collin. The teen has resided in a facility for children with special needs for more than two years, ever since his mom, Jon's ex Kate Gosselin, enrolled him in a program there.

As soon as Collin leaves the program later this year, he'll join his sister Hannah to live at his father's house.

Jon Gosselin and ex-wife Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009 after a decade of marriage. Getty Images

"It was just easier for the transition,” Jon, 41, told reporters (per People magazine) at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future panel on Tuesday in Los Angeles. “So it’d be easier for one parent to just transition him home, and he wanted to live with me, so it was easier to do it that way.”

Jon and Kate are parents to eight children — sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden, and twins Cara and Mady, 18.

Four of the youngest have no contact with their father.

"The other four aren’t talking to me, but they’re talking to Hannah,” Jon revealed. "It’s what the kids want to do. If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

The Gosselin family during their "Jon and Kate Plus 8" heyday. Michael Pilla / TLC via AP

Jon told reporters the last time he and all of his children got together, things got tense.

“It was just volatile and a lot going on,” he shared. “It was just not a good time.”

He also doesn't “communicate” with Kate, from whom he split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage.

“It’s too much right now,” he shared.

At the time of their divorce, Kate was granted full legal custody of their children but the exes shared physical custody.

Hannah reportedly moved in with her father about a year ago. Since then, the happy dad has shared photos from fun father-daughter outings with his Instagram followers.

In May, Jon and Hannah visited Collin to celebrate his birthday with cake and pizza.

“Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!” he wrote next to a pic of all three grinning.

Last month, Jon shared another photo of the trio posing with their arms around one another.

"Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!" he wrote.