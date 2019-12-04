Johnny Galecki is a dad!

The former "Big Bang Theory" and “Roseanne” star and his girlfriend, model Alaina Meyer, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Galecki, 44, announced the happy news Wednesday on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the couple's hands holding the tiny hands of their newborn son.

"With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support," the actor gushed in the caption.

Meyer shared the same sentiment next to a version of the photo in full color.

Neither star revealed what they chose to name their baby.

Galecki and Meyer first went public with their relationship in September 2018. Galecki revealed they were expecting their first child in May 2019 in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” Galecki wrote. “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all.

"We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours," he added.

Meyer also celebrated the baby news on Instagram.

“There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy,” she wrote.

She added a sweet note to Galecki in the comments.

“I am so excited for this journey with you babe,” she wrote. “You’re going to be the best father.”

Later that month, after a fun gender reveal party that prominently featured blue paint, the couple broke the news that they were expecting a little boy.

Congrats, Johnny and Alaina!