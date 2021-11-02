John Travolta and his son are all smiles at the beach!

The actor, 67, shared a salt-air inspired selfie on Instagram with his son, Benjamin, from an undisclosed beach location.

"Happy Halloween everybody!," Travolta captioned the snap with a jack-o-lantern emoji. "What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"

Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston welcomed Benjamin seven years after their first son, Jett, died at 16 after having a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. The couple met shooting the 1989 comedy "The Experts" and married in 1991. They have three children: Jett, Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10.

Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was an actor and former model who appeared in more than 60 TV shows and movies, most notably "Jerry Maguire" in 1996 and "Twins" in 1988.

In June 2021, the dad of three posted a sweet photo with Benjamin and daughter Ella.

"Happy Father’s Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children — thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers," he captioned a selfie alongside Benjamin and Ella.

In a message on Instagram at the time of her mother's death, Ella Travolta remembered Preston as possessing "a light that never ceases to shine."

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always," she added. "I love you so much mama."

Related: