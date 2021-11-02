IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

15 oh-so-cozy and comfy things to treat yourself to this fall

John Travolta smiles in sweet photo with 10-year-old son he shared with late wife

Benjamin is the youngest child of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer last year.
/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

John Travolta and his son are all smiles at the beach!

The actor, 67, shared a salt-air inspired selfie on Instagram with his son, Benjamin, from an undisclosed beach location.

"Happy Halloween everybody!," Travolta captioned the snap with a jack-o-lantern emoji. "What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVtaNLPseLO

Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston welcomed Benjamin seven years after their first son, Jett, died at 16 after having a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. The couple met shooting the 1989 comedy "The Experts" and married in 1991. They have three children: Jett, Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10.

Preston died in July 2020 at the age of 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. She was an actor and former model who appeared in more than 60 TV shows and movies, most notably "Jerry Maguire" in 1996 and "Twins" in 1988.

Related

Parents

ParentsJohn Travolta honors late son Jett on what would have been his 29th birthday

In June 2021, the dad of three posted a sweet photo with Benjamin and daughter Ella.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQXVTbgs0Fx

"Happy Father’s Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children — thank you for the honor and my love and respect to all fathers," he captioned a selfie alongside Benjamin and Ella.

Related

Health & Wellness

Health & WellnessActress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer

In a message on Instagram at the time of her mother's death, Ella Travolta remembered Preston as possessing "a light that never ceases to shine."

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always," she added. "I love you so much mama."

Related:

John Travolta reveals what it was like to dance with Princess Diana

April 22, 202100:48
Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.