John Travolta's son takes over plane cockpit in rare photo

John Travolta and his son, Benjamin, had a high-flying adventure this weekend!

On Saturday, Travolta posted a rare pic of his 8-year-old boy on Instagram. The post shows Benjamin taking over the cockpit of a Qantas plane.

"My son Ben is taking my place! His first A380 @qantas flight," Travolta captioned the photo, which features Benjamin and another child wearing pilot caps and smiling.

The 65-year-old "Grease" star became a Qantas ambassador in 2002 and is a certified private pilot who owns several airplanes.

Travolta was presented his 747-400 "wings" after undergoing extensive training with Qantas in Sydney and with Boeing in Seattle, according to the Qantas website.

A couple of months ago, Travolta posted a Labor Day pic of himself and wife Kelly Preston with Benjamin.

The family — which also includes daughter Ella Bleu, 19 — loves to take adventurous outings together. They shot a quick video on a boating trip they took last spring.

Preston also shares occasional family photos on her Instagram, including the same in-flight pic from this weekend with the caption, "Following in Johnny's footsteps! Love this!!"

In April, both Travolta and Preston paid tribute to the couple's late son, Jett, who passed away in 2009.

"Happy birthday Jetty, my sweet love," Preston wrote on what would have been Jett's 27th birthday.