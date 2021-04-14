IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spring into Jill Martin's Birthday Bonus with beauty and fashion up to 82% off

John Travolta honors late son Jett on what would have been his 29th birthday

The "Grease" legend honored son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

John Travolta is remembering his late son, Jett, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

On Tuesday, the “Pulp Fiction” star shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them on Instagram.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNn2RtQMeoU

“Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you,” he captioned the picture.

This marks the first year Travolta celebrated Jett’s birthday since the death of his wife and Jett’s mother, Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer last July. Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16, was the oldest of the couple's three kids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-8kEG6AbC_

Last year, Travolta, 67, and Preston both wished Jett a happy birthday in separate Instagram posts, something they had done in previous years.

Since Preston’s death, Travolta has also honored daughter Ella when she turned 21 earlier this month and son Ben when he turned 10 in November.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGSCZb2s6ym

As the family has tried to move on after Preston's death, the actor also remembered Preston last October on what would’ve been her 58th birthday when he shared a photo from their wedding that he put next to a picture of his parents’ wedding.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding," he wrote. "It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.