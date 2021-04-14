John Travolta honors late son Jett on what would have been his 29th birthday

John Travolta is remembering his late son, Jett, on what would have been his 29th birthday.

On Tuesday, the “Pulp Fiction” star shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them on Instagram.

“Happy birthday my beautiful Jetty. I love you,” he captioned the picture.

This marks the first year Travolta celebrated Jett’s birthday since the death of his wife and Jett’s mother, Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer last July. Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16, was the oldest of the couple's three kids.

Last year, Travolta, 67, and Preston both wished Jett a happy birthday in separate Instagram posts, something they had done in previous years.

Since Preston’s death, Travolta has also honored daughter Ella when she turned 21 earlier this month and son Ben when he turned 10 in November.

As the family has tried to move on after Preston's death, the actor also remembered Preston last October on what would’ve been her 58th birthday when he shared a photo from their wedding that he put next to a picture of his parents’ wedding.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding," he wrote. "It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."