John Travolta celebrates son's 10th birthday with cuddly photo: 'Wonderful Ben'

John Travolta’s son Benjamin just hit double digits!

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and to share a sweet family photo with his fans.

The photo showed the proud father embracing his son as they both smile from ear to ear.

“Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!” Travolta, 66, wrote in caption.

And Dad wasn’t the only one to mark the day on social media. Ben’s big sister, 20-year-old Ella, got in on the online celebration, too.

“Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life,” she wrote alongside another smiling pic of the newly minted 10-year-old. “Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back.”

Benjamin's birthday is the first for the Travolta family since his and Ella's mother, Kelly Preston, died in July. Preston and John Travolta had been married for 29 years when she passed away at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

When announcing that heartbreaking news, Travolta shared he planned to take time off to be present for their children.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," the Oscar nominee wrote. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal..."

Preston and Travolta had three children together, including their first-born son, Jett, who suffered a fatal seizure in 2009, when he was 16. Benjamin was born the following year, in 2010.

In a 2016 interview, Travolta said, “Having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebond after tremendous loss.”