John Travolta celebrates daughter's 21st birthday with pic and heartfelt message

John Travolta’s daughter is all grown up!

On Sunday, the “Grease” legend posted a tribute to daughter Ella on Instagram in honor of her 21st birthday.

“Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you!” he captioned a photo of her.

Travolta’s kind words come a little more than a month after Ella took to Instagram to wish her famous father a happy birthday when he turned 67.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," she captioned a photo of herself with her dad and younger brother Benjamin.

"Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

These are the first birthdays for the actor and his daughter since losing their wife and mother, Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in July at age 57.

Shortly after her death, Ella Travolta shared a tribute to her mother.

“Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what,” Ella wrote in part on Instagram.

The "Pulp Fiction" star also paid homage to Preston in a video on Instagram that featured the father and daughter dancing together the month after Preston's death.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me," he captioned the clip.

Travolta and Ella also enjoyed a measure of viral fame earlier this year when they appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Scotts Miracle-Gro, which featured them re-creating some of the actor’s classic moves from “Grease.”