John Stamos' son, Billy, is ready to rock on Fourth of July — see the cute pic

John Stamos' son, Billy, may be only 2 months old, but he already knows the most fun way to show your patriotism on the Fourth of July is by rocking out!

On Tuesday, Stamos shared an adorable pic of his baby boy snuggled in a guitar case right next to the actor's red, white and blue Gibson guitar.

"Looks like we got a stowaway," the "Fuller House" star, 54, joked in the caption. Click or swipe right to see a GIF of the tiny rock 'n' roller showing off his jiggly Independence Day moves.

Stamos and his little boy are in Washington, D.C., for PBS' annual Fourth of July extravaganza, "A Capitol Fourth."

Stamos once again hosts the annual event, which is broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol and features some of the country's most beloved entertainers. This year the lineup includes Stamos' longtime pals the Beach Boys, as well as Jimmy Buffett, Andy Grammer and more.

The proud new papa opened up to Washington radio station WTOP-FM about how excited he was to bring Billy along with him — especially since it's the little fella's first trip.

"I had such a great time last year, but this year I get to bring my son — and that is gonna be something else," he gushed. "It's his first trip, and he is gonna see his old man — right there in D.C., '(A) Capitol Fourth,' some fireworks."

It's just the latest happy milestone for the father-son duo, who last month rang in Stamos' first Father's Day together.

The actor marked the special day by sharing an adorable pic with Billy. In the caption he noted that being someone's dad was "all I ever wanted."

Here's wishing father and son a happy Fourth!