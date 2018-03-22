See dad-to-be John Stamos show off his own baby bump with throwback pic

share tweet pin email

He's an actor, producer and musician, and soon, John Stamos will add another role to his resume: father!

But as far as he's concerned, soon isn't soon enough.

The 54-year-old star and his 31-year-old bride, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child, and in a post to Instagram Wednesday, Stamos called the wait "the longest 9 months of my life!" He then added the hashtag-filled phrase "#cantwait 4 #fatherhood."

It all accompanied a flashback photo that perfectly captured his feelings of anticipation. In the shot from the classic "Full House" set, Stamos can be seen sporting a baby bump of his own and wearing a shirt that read, "Bun in the oven."

Of course, these days, it's model-actress McHugh who's sporting a bump.

Stamos' most recent post isn't his only one to focus on how eager he is.

Earlier this month, he shared another throwback pic — one that threw way back to his own father's early days as a dad.

"Can’t wait to look at my baby like this," he captioned the shot of dad Bill Stamos looking in at him from a hospital nursery window in 1963.

Part of the reason he's so excited to now have that opportunity for himself is because, until McHugh's pregnancy, he'd given up on the whole idea of it.

"People would say, ‘You should have a child,'" Stamos recalled in an interview with People magazine last December. "I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’"

He's obviously overjoyed to be proven wrong.