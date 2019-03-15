Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 15, 2019, 12:05 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

John Stamos sure knows how to put us in a good mood.

The "Fuller House" star, 55, posted an adorable video Thursday of his 11-month-old son, Billy, laughing.

“For those of us who just need a good smile right now. Xo,” Stamos captioned it.

“The funniest things make you laugh,” Stamos says in the video before he pretends to spit something out that he said was caught in his teeth, sending little Billy into a giggle fit.

Stamos may be all smiles but his longtime “Fuller House” co-star and onscreen wife, Lori Loughlin, could probably use some cheering up. The actress, 54, was released on $1 million bond earlier this week after she was charged in a massive college entrance scheme, accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to increase her two daughters’ chances of being accepted to USC.

She is expected to return to federal court in Boston on March 29.

Fallout from the scandal has been swift for the actress. Hallmark Channel, which has had a long working relationship with Loughlin, has announced it will stop any production of shows or movies with her, while Sephora has ended its sponsorship with her daughter, Olivia Jade.

It's unclear if Stamos had Loughlin in mind when he posted his video. No one from the “Full House” family has made any public comments in the wake of the scandal, but the cast is a tight-knit group who has shared many highs and lows.

Last fall, they reunited when Bob Saget married Kelly Rizzo.

"So appreciative my family and friends were at Kelly’s and my wedding especially my family for life, my Full & Fuller House family brothers," Saget wrote.

More recently, Stamos took time to publicly thank Jodie Sweetin for helping him get sober.

"Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life," he said during an awards ceremony in Los Angeles last month.