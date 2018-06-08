John Stamos says 'I've cried most days' since becoming a dad at 54

share tweet pin email

Becoming a dad at age 54 has had some unexpected side effects on John Stamos.

For one thing, he's been pretty emotional lately.

#WeVoted A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jun 5, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

As he told People magazine, there has been a lot of crying — and not all of it from William "Billy" Christopher, who was born two months ago. Billy's mom is Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh.

"I've cried most days; I just stare at him," Stamos said.

Fortunately, the crying is joyful!

"It's been beautiful," he added. "Every second you pray that you can keep the kid alive. Every day is different; time has become very elusive, stuff just goes by so fast. It's just beautiful."

From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed pic.twitter.com/eWtCpJJDTZ — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) April 16, 2018

There's one other wonderful element to finally becoming a father: Stamos now sees himself in the infant.

"He has my smirk," he said. "But he only goes into action when I turn off the camera! I'll have to reverse that if he's going to be my son."

