Three weeks ago, "Fuller House" star John Stamos and his wife, model Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their first child to the world, and now the actor has given his TV family a chance to give son Billy a warm welcome, too.

On Thursday, Stamos shared a photo of his little guy getting the Tanner treatment from co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin.

"The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins," the 54-year-old dad wrote alongside the shot.

And as if that wasn't cute enough, just check out what that munchkin is wearing — a Jesse and The Rippers onesie!

Yes, it looks like little Billy is already a big fan of his father's fictional rock band, which also explains the hashtag Stamos included: #BillyandtheRippers.

But dad wasn't the only one who showed the baby some social media love Thursday.

Saget reposted the same pic, adding his own message.

"So much love John," he wrote. "Most beautiful boy and Mommy & Daddy ever. So proud to be a new Uncle/Tin Man, my brother."