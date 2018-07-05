John Stamos gets choked up paying tribute to son on July 4 special

share tweet pin email

Love for his baby son and his country had first-time dad John Stamos fighting back tears during a Fourth of July celebration on Wednesday.

The "Fuller House" star, 54, hosted PBS' annual Fourth of July extravaganza, "A Capitol Fourth," in Washington, D.C., with his nearly 3-month-old son, Billy, bouncing in wife Caitlin McHugh's lap in the audience.

Stamos was emotional in his opening remarks ahead of performances by the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Andy Grammer and more.

"Billy boy, you were blessed to be born in the greatest country in the world and that makes me the luckiest father in the world,'' he said while getting choked up.

Stamos had a message for his baby son on their first Fourth of July together in front of a crowd that included numerous members of the military.

"I'm gonna teach you to always thank the men and women in uniform, who keep us safe and secure and free,'' he said. "We owe them a great debt of gratitude for their sacrifice that affords you, my son, the chance to be anything you want to be, maybe even a soldier one day.

"Most importantly, son, I'm gonna teach you to always celebrate this day as our nation's founders wanted us to — together as a great American family united in love of our country."

Stamos had been anticipating the patriotic day with his family, posting a cute picture of Billy to get in the spirit of honoring the red, white and blue.

After nearly coming to tears, he lightened the mood by ending his remarks with a reminder to Billy that there is another great thing he will inherit besides his father's love for America.

"Now if you go home and you get ready for bed and you say your prayers,'' he said, "Daddy promises that one day you'll grow up and you'll have my hair, and more importantly, you will have your mother's heart. I love you, Billy boy."

