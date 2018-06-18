John Stamos celebrates first Father's Day with a sweet Instagram post

share tweet pin email

"Fuller House" star John Stamos celebrated his first Father's Day over the weekend, and it seems he's already learned quite a lot about being a dad.

Posing with little Billy, 2 months, Stamos looks directly at the camera and notes that being someone's dad was "all I ever wanted":

But there was more than just gratitude. Becoming a father at age 54 has clearly made him introspective.

"My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward — I will start to look my age (and older)," he wrote, a statement with special meaning because, frankly, we've gotten used to Stamos' apparent eternal youth.

Stamos wasn't the only celebrity father to post amazing photo and videos, past and present, for Father's Day, either.

At the end of last week he shared another picture with us, featuring Billy sleeping against Daddy's chest, with a quote from "Hamilton":

We're going to miss our forever young Stamos, but we know he's embracing adulthood for a very good cause indeed: being a Dad!

