John Mellencamp meets new granddaughter — and gets a shoutout to 1 of his songs

John Mellencamp has met the future of rock royalty.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who gave birth to her third child last month, shared a photo of her dad, music legend John Mellencamp, meeting the baby, a girl named Dove.

And not only did she post a pic, but Mellencamp Arroyave, 38, also added a tip of the hat to her dad with a witty caption that paid homage to one of his most popular songs.

“She wasn’t born in a small town and she won’t grow up in a small town but she loves when Peepaw comes to visit her in the big town,” she wrote, playing on the lyrics to her dad’s classic 1985 tune “Small Town.”

In the photo, Mellencamp cradles the baby, whose eyes are closed, in his arm while he looks down at her.

Mellencamp Arroyave and husband Edwin Arroyave have two other kids, son Cruz, 5, and daughter Slate, 7. He’s also the father of another girl, Isabella.

The couple had announced their little bundle of joy's arrival on their individual Instagram stories before sharing a photo of them with her shortly after she was born.

"Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you," Mellencamp Arroyave captioned the photo of them holding Dove.