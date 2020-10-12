John McCain's mother, Roberta, dead at 108

Roberta Wright McCain, mother of the late Sen. John McCain, has died at age 108, according to a statement from her family.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my wonderful Mother In-law, Roberta McCain," Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter. "I couldn’t have asked for a better role model or a better friend. She joins her husband Jack, her son John and daughter Sandy."

Meghan McCain paid tribute to her grandmother on Twitter, writing that she was "everything I ever aspired to be" and said she wished her daughter, to whom she gave birth last month, had been able to meet her.

"Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day," Meghan McCain wrote.

Roberta Wright was born Feb. 7, 1912, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She and her identical twin sister, Rowena, who died in 2011 at age 99, loved being active and traveling the world together.

She was also a Navy spouse, mother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She outlived her husband, Admiral John S. McCain Jr., and two of her three children. (Son John McCain died in 2018 of brain cancer at age 81.)

During her son's 2008 presidential bid, Roberta McCain, who was in her 90s at the time, hit the campaign trail, where she was one of John McCain's fiercest advocates.

At the 2008 Republican National Convention, John McCain paid tribute to his mother, referencing "her love of life, her deep interest in the world, her strength, and her belief we are all meant to use our opportunities to make ourselves useful to our country."

"I wouldn’t be here tonight but for the strength of her character,” he said.