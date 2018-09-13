John Legend reveals what he and son Miles have in common — see the cute photo

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

John Legend took to Instagram to show just how alike he and newborn son Miles really are.

The singer posted a side-by-side image of himself as a newborn alongside a shot of baby Miles — and the resemblance is undeniable.

Both Miles and then-baby Legend were photographed lying belly-down.

Legend captioned the photo, "Miles inherited my love for lying on mustard colored blankets."

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Miles in May, and in true Legend fashion, the newborn has been all over the singer's Instagram ever since.

Miles is the couple's second child. The duo welcomed their firstborn, 2-year-old Luna, back in 2016.

Teigen introduced the newborn for the first time on Instagram back in May. The former model posted a photo of baby Miles, eyes closed, seemingly asleep.

"Our household feels overwhelmed with love," Teigen captioned the photo.

Teigen has been open about motherhood and both her pregnancies, even posting a photo of herself in the underwear given to her at the hospital after Miles was born.

"If you haven't seen @aliwong's new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear," Teigen wittily captioned the photo.

And if the couple's social media reputation has taught us anything, it's that these two parents will continue to grace the internet with cute baby photos for the foreseeable future.