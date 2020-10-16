John Legend honors Chrissy Teigen: 'We will never break'

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, John Legend performed for the first time since his wife, Chrissy Teigen, made the heartbreaking announcement that the couple had experienced a pregnancy loss.

He began his performance by dedicating his song “Never Break” to his wife. Thursday night, he explained their heartbreak in a long Instagram post with a video of his performance.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much,” he wrote. “We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling.”

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world,” he added. “We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

On Sept. 30, Teigen, 34, posted an emotional Instagram update telling fans of their loss with photos and a message honoring their child.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

Teigen said they had not officially decided on a name, but had already started calling the child "Jack."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

In his post on Thursday, Legend added that he’s sure Teigen will “have much more to say about this when she’s ready” but he knows they will get through this devastating time together.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he said.

He said they’d made that promise in their wedding vows and “every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient.”

“Our love will remain. We will never break,” he wrote, echoing the lyrics of the powerful ballad.