John Legend is every dad on double kid duty in this sweet video

When it comes to co-parenting, singer John Legend gives a lot of credit to his amazing wife, Chrissy Teigen. (Come on, she's such a great mom!) But, hey — nobody said dads like Legend aren't out there on the parenting grind!

Teigen on Friday took to Instagram to give fans a look at what happens in the Teigen-Legend household when Mom gets a break. In a brief video, Legend is hard at work on double kid duty, simultaneously tending to their 1-month-old son, Miles, and 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

Legend is seen propped on a couch, burping newborn Miles — a task deemed difficult what with Luna climbing up his shoulders, trying to straddle him while using his head for support. "Bahahahahaha," Teigen appropriately captioned the moment.

Teigen can also be heard laughing at the hilarious scene in the background of the video. Still, Legend succeeded: "Good burp, good burp," he congratulated tiny Miles.

chrissyteigen / Instagram

Later, the "Lip Sync Battle" host also uploaded a similar snapshot of her busy husband to her Instagram Story, jokingly writing: "the eyes say 'help.'"

Teigen and Legend welcomed Miles in May, three weeks early, with little Luna becoming a big sister. Teigen relayed in April that she didn't think Luna fully understood what was happening with their expanding family.

"She sees that something is going on," she said. "But I don't think she's getting it."

It looks like that's starting to change! In another funny candid Teigen shared Saturday on Instagram, the mom-of-two is seen breastfeeding Miles ... and also a baby doll of Luna's. "Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now," she captioned the snap.

So cute! We can't wait to see more of Miles and Luna's budding sibling relationship!