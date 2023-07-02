John Legend, Chrissy Teigen play dress-up with kids at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made a trip as a family to Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse.

Teigen shared glimpses of the family’s fun-filled trip on Instagram, capturing several photos of Airbnb’s Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, which serves a life-size replica of Barbie’s hot pink mansion.

The couple and their two oldest children, Luna, 7, and Miles, 5 enjoyed a day at the pink mansion, posing for a series of pictures in their Barbie-themed garb.

In the first frame, Teigen and Legend posed in their western-style ensembles. The cookbook author wore a black mini shirtdress adorned with fringe around the collar and a pink bandana around her neck. Meanwhile, Legend certainly channelled his "Kenergy" as he donned an acid wash denim vest, which resembled the outfit Ryan Gosling wore in the first image released of the actor as Ken.

Miles and Luna also nailed the dress code for the weekend, with Miles wearing a similar outfit as his dad. Over his printed shirt, he wore a distressed denim vest with a pair of skinny jeans as he posed with an acoustic guitar.

Miles, 7, is rocking his Ken look at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Luna embraced the Barbie pink, wearing a hot pink dress with a toucan print along with a matching pink furry bucket hat.

Luna, 7, had no trouble channelling Barbie in her head-to-toe pink ensemble. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Teigen shared several other behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from their stay at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, including a snap of Teigen donning a neon pink bathing suit with bright yellow rollerblades, a clip of Miles rocking out in a pair of cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, and a sweet video of Legend and Miles sitting on a horse statue as they got ready to pose for a photo.

“spent the night at ken’s!!!” Teigen captioned the post.

John Legend and Miles pose for a father-son photo at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse. Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

During her stay at Barbie’s DreamHouse, Teigen also made a valiant attempt at re-creating the viral clip from the “Barbie” movie trailer of Margot Robbie slipping off her pair of pink stilettos.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Teigen donned a pair of magenta metallic slip-on heels. While Robbie made the move look easy in the trailer, Teigen’s re-creation didn’t go as smoothly.

As she attempted to take off her first heel, Teigen’s ankle rolled over until the heel finally came off. She kicked the shoe behind her before moving onto the other foot, lifting her foot off the ground until the heel finally came off. Still, she stuck the landing, posing with her heels arched in the last frame of the video.

Teigen and Legend’s trip to Barbie’s DreamHouse comes just days after the couple announced the birth of their fourth child, six months after the birth of their daughter, Esti.

The couple’s son Wren Alexander was welcomed via surrogate June 19, less than two weeks before Teigen shared the news on her Instagram June 28.

Since Wren’s birth, Teigen has shared plenty of sweet glimpses into the life of a mother of four, including a photo of Miles making a silly face next to Luna as she held Wren in her lap and fed him his bottle.

Luna and Wren have been enjoying their time bonding as brother and sister, with Teigen also posting a snap on her Instagram story of the duo lounging on the couch and getting cozy under a blanket.