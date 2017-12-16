John Legend, Chrissy Teigen surprise Luna with her first trip to see the Rockettes

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made 19-month-old Luna Simone the absolute center of attention for her last Christmas as an only child.

The fun-loving trio headed to Radio City Music Hall in New York City Friday night for what Teigen called “Luna’s first Christmas Spectacular.”

Teigen, 32, posted an adorable video of her family enjoying the iconic "Christmas Spectacular" performance.

Musician John Legend held a happily overwhelmed Luna through the festive, confetti-filled moment.

The attentive model and mom has documented many of Luna’s firsts — from half-spoken words to bows and birthdays — for her social media fans.

And earlier in the day, Teigen posted a shot of Luna with her dad, all dressed up for a weekend in the city.

Despite the Rockettes’ captivating Christmas performance, Legend and Teigen only had eyes for their little girl during the holiday trip.

Luna, however, will soon have to share the family spotlight. Teigen announced last month that she’s expecting a second child with her Grammy award-winning husband.

The famous 1-year-old already knows what it’s like to share her parents’ love with her bulldog siblings, but only time will tell how the adorable toddler will act as an older sister.