John Legend says Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy was a 'quarantine surprise'

If you were surprised to hear that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were expecting their third child, wait until you hear how taken aback they were.

“It was a surprise, a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say,” Legend told Craig Melvin in an interview that aired Monday on TODAY. “But we're very excited, and we’re grateful for all the well wishes we've gotten from people all around the world. Thank you so much.”

Legend, 41, and Teigen, 34, revealed the baby news in the music video for his new song, “Wild.” In the clip, the couple is carousing and kissing on a beach. As the video wraps, the supermodel cradles her baby bump while Legend gently stands behind her.

The couple, who married in 2013, already have two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Teigen, who found out she was pregnant before she underwent breast reduction surgery, has spoken before about the challenges she and Legend had getting pregnant.

"The big question was why this wasn’t working for us when I was young and he was healthy,” she told Self magazine in 2016. “I thought, people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?"

Legend has also opened up about the couple’s issues having children.

I always had this big plan or picture of how I'd do it. Screaming, crying. But it wasn't that at all! Just shock. Just handed it to him with my mouth open. https://t.co/k6IhneixzM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

“I think it’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally,” he told Cosmopolitan in 2017.

“You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not. I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help."