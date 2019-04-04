Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 7:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

There are many ways parents can say "I love you" to their children.

John Legend, multitalented EGOT winner and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, are saying it with tattoos: According to a recent Instagram post, the pair got ink that features each other's names, along with the names of their two children, in delicate script.

"Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)," joked Teigen, who also got a small heart on a forefinger (click on the image to scroll to the second photo).

The couple, who have been married since 2013, have two children: Luna, 2, and Miles, 10 months. They've publicly shared all kinds of ups and downs with their parenting, from the struggle of going out as a couple shortly after having a baby to Teigen's battle with postpartum depression and baby Miles temporarily wearing a corrective helmet to "fix his flat."

It seems that sharing your love of your offspring in body art runs in the family, at least on Teigen's side: Last December, her father got Teigen's entire face tattooed on his upper arm!

And if that's not love, we don't know what is.