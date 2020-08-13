John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announce baby No. 3 in new 'Wild' music video

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting baby number three, sources confirmed to TODAY.

The famous couple made the subtle announcement in a new music video for Legend’s latest track, “Wild,” featuring Gary Clark Jr.

It’s a sweet nod to the way they met in 2006 — on the set of Legend’s music video “Stereo.” Nabil Elderkin directed both videos.

“Wild” is set in a dreamy beach location, where Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, hang out in sunny cabanas, at the pool and on the beach, clearly very in love. The final shot shows the two cradling her baby bump.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen acting like couple goals in his new music video, "Wild."

The pair are already parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

In her posts on social media Thursday, Teigen teased fans about their subtle pregnancy announcement.

"Let us know if you have any questions for us or our director @nabil, the man who introduced us 14 years ago!" she wrote on Instagram.

She posted just one smiley face with hearts at 3:33 ET.

Teigen has been open in the past about how motherhood has changed her and the way the parenting police on her social media has gotten under her skin. She told TODAY earlier this year that she developed “thicker skin” after having Miles, and she also learned to tune out some of the negative voices in her own head.

“When Luna was a little baby, I would get so sad. I remember being bummed out because I felt like she didn’t love me as much as she loved John. It was the dumbest, silliest thing to worry about,” Teigen told TODAY Parents. “Now, when Miles pulls away from me, I’m not taking it the same way. I know how strong Luna and my bond is, and I know Miles and I will be there too. You can’t take anything personally.”