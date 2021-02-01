John Krasinski found a sweet way to honor his daughters as he made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

The “Jack Ryan” actor, 41, hosted “SNL” for the first time over the weekend and during the goodbyes at the end of the show, he changed into a navy sweater with the monogrammed initials of his daughters, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4.

He wore the initials of his daughters close to his heart! Will Heath / NBC

“John wanted to have his daughters’ initials monogrammed on his shirt for SNL goodnight looks ❤️ … #girldad,” his stylist, Iliaria Urbinati, wrote on Instagram, also noting that his sweater was from Italian label Boglioli.

Krasinski shares Hazel and Violet with his wife of more than 10 years, fellow actor Emily Blunt.

Like many parents, they have likely been spending a lot of time at home with their children during the pandemic, and in one of his funniest “SNL” sketches, Krasinski played a character that many parents will relate to: a dad who keeps being interrupted by his kids during an interview.

However, this sketch puts a very dark twist on Zoom-bombing: Krasinski plays the dad of two decidedly creepy twins, portrayed by Kate McKinnon and Mikey Day, who look like characters from a horror movie with their matching bob haircuts and dead-eyed smiles. Krasinski, playing an economist being interviewed by CNBC, seems completely unaware that his twins are so diabolical.

In real life, of course, Krasinski is a loving dad to his two adorable daughters. Back in 2016, he opened up about some of the joys and challenges of parenting in an interview with TODAY.

“I think you realize first and foremost how it's really hard to be a great parent and you’re just trying,” he said. “There’s no perfection. There's no school. There's no defined way to go about it; you're just learning."

He also revealed how he and Blunt chose their daughters’ cute, retro names.

“I didn’t consider any crazy baby names,” he said. “We were pretty set on the two names we chose. We’re big fans of old lady names, so when we looked up both, I think the last time their names were popular was 1890. That was perfect for us, that’s what we were going for.”