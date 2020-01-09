John David Duggar and wife Abbie welcome 1st child — see the pics

It's a girl for John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar!

The "Counting On" couple on Tuesday morning welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Grace Annette — or Gracie for short. They announced the happy news Thursday on Instagram by sharing adorable pics of Gracie.

One photo finds Abbie, 27, holding Gracie in her hospital bed as she and John, 29, gaze upon her with delight. A second photo is a close-up of the swaddled-up newborn resting contently with a striped pink bow on her head.

"We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!" the proud new parents gushed.

John and Abbie celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November by sharing a photo of themselves beaming from ear to ear. In their caption, they called their first 12 months as husband and wife "the best year of our lives so far!!!"

The couple, who got engaged in July 2018, just one month after going public with their courtship, announced they were expecting last August in a statement on the Duggar family website.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple shared. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.

“We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” they added.

Congratulations on your sweet little girl, John and Abbie!