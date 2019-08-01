Another Duggar baby is on the way!

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Burnett, are expecting their first child.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple said in a statement on the family website. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

Duggar, 29, and Burnett, 27, who both appear on the Duggar family's TLC reality show "Counting On," got engaged in July 2018, just one month after going public with their courtship.

The couple, who knew each other for several years before falling in love "very quickly," tied the knot in Arkansas that November.

Now, less than a year after they walked down the aisle, the happy newlyweds are excited to be parents.

“We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” they said in their statement.

Duggar grew up as one of 19 children of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, an upbringing chronicled on the popular TLC series "19 Kids and Counting." The series was canceled in 2015 after sexual abuse allegations against oldest son Josh Duggar came to light.

Congratulations on your baby news, John and Abbie!