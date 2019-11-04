"Counting On" stars Joe and Kendra Duggar have grown their family by one more member.

Their latest addition is named Addison Renee, and she was born on November 2 at 5:33 a.m., according to her parents. Addison weighed 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces at birth and was 20.5 inches long.

"Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!" the Duggars said in a statement to TODAY. "She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts."

Meet Addison Renee Duggar. Courtesy DuggarFamily.com

The TLC reality show stars have one other son, Garrett, born in June 2018; Joe, 24, and Kendra, 21, married in 2017.

The statement continued, "We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here."

Us Weekly reported the news that the couple was expecting the new addition in April.

"We are ready to double the fun at our house!" they said at the time. "Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!"

Garrett, Joe and Kendra Duggar. littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Garrett Duggar is the seventh child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who had 19 children of their own. The family began appearing on TLC in 2008 in "17 Kids and Counting" (a show whose name changed as the family continued to expand) until its cancellation in 2015.

In July, Joy-Anna Duggar, married to Austin Forsyth, suffered a miscarriage.

Kendra told Us in October that having two children as young as theirs (Addison came along just 10 months after Garrett) will be a challenge, but they can handle it.

"We're kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another (thing)," she said. "We'll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. (Garrett) can’t do much himself, so he's going to need a lot of help, but we're excited about this new chapter."