Joe and Kendra Duggar are expecting 3rd child

Joe and Kendra Duggar have another baby on the way.

The “Counting On” stars announced that they are expecting their third child in February.

The baby on the way will be a tie-breaker! Courtesy Erica Kirby Photography

“We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way! Life is full of surprises and we’re thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!” the couple said in a statement on TLC’s website.

They will soon become a family of five. Courtesy Erica Kirby Photography

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and they share two other young children: Garrett, 2, and Addison, who was born in November.

Kendra Duggar, 22, said she was “definitely super shocked” to find out she is expecting again, less than a year after she welcomed her last child.

“I didn’t really expect another pregnancy this soon but I was having symptoms that made me think I should take a test,” she said in a video on TLC’s website.

She added that she is excited to see how Garrett and Addison react to having a younger brother or sister.

“I just remember when Addy was born, Garrett didn’t really understand totally that she … was his sister until he got older,” she said, “so I think I’m kind of curious to see how Garret responds, now that he’s older, with another sibling.”

“I know it’s going to definitely be a challenge now that we’re going to be outnumbered,” her husband chimed in. “There are going to be two of us to three kids. So we’re just gonna be more busy, but we’ve already been pretty busy.”

Kendra Duggar, née Caldwell, also comes from a large family and has seven brothers and sisters.

Joe Duggar, 25, is the seventh child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and he appeared alongside his siblings on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” which ran until it was cancelled in 2015, following the revelation that oldest brother Josh Duggar had molested five children, including four of his sisters, a dozen years earlier.