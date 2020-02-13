Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their 1st child

Sign up for our newsletter

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are about to become parents!

The Jonas Brothers singer, 30, and the "Game of Thrones" star, 23, are expecting their first child, according to E! News.

The newlyweds tied the knot twice in 2019. They first got hitched in early May in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple said "I do" at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel — and in true Vegas fashion, an Elvis impersonator performed the ceremony.

Jonas' musical brothers, Nick and Kevin, acted as his groomsmen.

The second time the couple wed, it was a far more traditional affair. The pair walked down the aisle in late June in an elegant ceremony at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France, surrounded by their family and friends.

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and celebrated by posting matching photos captioned “She said yes” and “I said yes” on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple began dating in 2016 but waited until January 2017 to go public with their love. Since then, they've shared frequent photos from their happy life together on social media.

And now they're starting a family! Congratulations, Sophie and Joe!