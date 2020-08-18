Joe Biden's grandkids kick off DNC by leading Pledge of Allegiance

Joe Biden's campaign for president of the United States is a family affair.

Five of the former vice president's grandkids made an appearance at the beginning of the first night of Democratic National Convention on Monday. They led viewers in the Pledge of Allegiance, which was followed by children from across the country singing the national anthem.

Included in the clip were the kids of Biden's oldest son, Hunter — Naomi, Maisy and Finnegan — and late Beau Biden — Natalie and Robert Biden II, who goes by Hunter.

Biden has two other children, his youngest, Ashley, and Naomi, who died in a car accident along with Biden's first wife, Neilia, in 1972. Biden's second-oldest son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Earlier in the pandemic, Biden shared how he kept up with the his grandchildren during quarantine.

"Every day I'm in contact with every one of my grandkids, my son and my daughter, but by distance,'' he told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. "As a matter of fact, my son Beau's children live a mile away as the crow flies ... They walk over through the woods and through a neighborhood, and they sit out in the backyard in two chairs, and I sit up in the porch, and we have our conversations, because I'm not allowed to go hug them. I miss it."

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C) and his wife Dr. Jill Biden (R) arrive with family for a mass of Christian burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church for there son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, on June 6, 2015 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The first night of the DNC includes several high-profile speakers. Actor Eva Longoria is serving as emcee, and former first lady Michelle Obama is slated to speak in one of the most anticipated addresses of the four-day, almost entirely virtual event.

Also scheduled to speak on Monday night are Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and, in a surprising turn of events, Republican and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Musicians Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers performed.