Joe Biden and baby grandson share precious moment at inauguration — and his name is Beau

There is another beloved Beau in the Biden family, and he stole the show at Wednesday's inauguration.

Hunter Biden, 50, the son of President Joe Biden, brought his 8-month-old son with wife Melissa Cohen to the inauguration festivities to the delight of onlookers.

Hunter Biden and his son, Beau, are seen at the inauguration before Hunter's father, Joe Biden, was sworn in as the 46th president. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

NBC News confirmed that the boy's name is Beau, in honor of Hunter's late brother and Joe's eldest son, Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III, the former attorney general of Delaware who died at 46 in 2015 of brain cancer.

Hunter Biden carried the baby boy as he walked with Cohen and the Biden family on the abbreviated parade route in Washington, D.C., during the inauguration.

Hunter Biden, wife Melissa Cohen and son Beau walk along the parade route after President Biden's inauguration. Mark Makela / Getty Images

The little boy was also held by his father in the crowd as his grandfather was being sworn in as president at the U.S. Capitol.

The president was then pictured sharing a touching moment with his grandson at the White House, holding him and giving him a kiss after a full day of inauguration ceremonies.

President Biden holds his 8-month-old grandson at the White House on Inauguration Day. Evan Vucci / AP

Hunter Biden also has three children with his first wife, Kathleen Buhle. His daughters Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 20, and Beau's daughter, Natalie, 16, all spoke with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager about their close bond with their grandfather and what it was like finding out he had won the election.

"It's like your whole body, I mean everyone was crying, it was just like, we embraced each other and I think we'll always remember that moment," Finnegan said.

President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden get some quality time with their grandson during the "Celebrating America" primetime special on Inauguration Day. Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

A day before the inauguration, Biden honored his late son with a speech at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in the Bidens' home state of Delaware.

"I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility. Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: He's not here," Biden said tearfully. "Because we should be introducing him as president."

Biden also visited Beau's grave on Election Day ahead of the biggest day of his life. Beau was also honored during the inauguration when Hunter, Biden's daughter Ashley, and Biden's grandchildren entered the inaugural ceremonies as the Marine Corps Band played John Philip Sousa’s "Beau Ideal."